Thousands march in Houston for ‘Families Belong Together’ day of action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Houstonians packed the streets on Saturday morning for what leaders across the country are calling national 'Families Belong Together' day of action.

Thousands showed up at city hall to protest the Trump administrations `zero-tolerance` policy, specifically the separation and detention of families along the border.

With self-made posters in hand, thousands marched a few blocks to Texas Senator Ted Cruz`s office.

Although `keeping families together` was the motivation for this gathering, many speakers took the opportunity to advocate for things such as abolishing ICE, rejecting the Muslim travel ban and calling for the humane treatment of all people.

The Bayou City's diversity was on full display as families even brought their children to the protest to hear the message voiced by various advocacy groups.

With Houston possibly being a site for an immigrant detention center in the near future, this protest probably won't be the last we see.