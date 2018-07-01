× Argument ends violently when man shot in foot in SW Houston

HOUSTON — An argument between several people ends with a shooting on Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting on Clarewood Dr. and Dunlap St.

When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his foot.

According to HPD, there was an argument between several women in an apartment parking lot.

The victim and another man also began to argue when someone pulled out a gun and shot him in the foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the shooter.