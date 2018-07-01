× HPD: Driver faces charges after short police chase in west Houston

HOUSTON — A car chase turned into a foot chase early Sunday.

Shortly after midnight, Houston police attempted to pull a driver over on Briar Forest for a traffic violation.

According to police, the driver refused to stop and led the police on a short chase. He was driving too fast when he hit a truck that was parked.

The suspect jumped out and ran on foot, jumping a few fences.

HPD sent the K9 unit and the helicopter to locate him and he was eventually caught and arrested.