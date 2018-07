× Man arrested and charged with indecent exposure after exposing himself in Deer Park store

DEER PARK, Texas — A man was arrested for exposing himself at a retail store on Sunday morning.

The Deer Park Police Department responded to a call in the 9000 block of Spencer Highway around 11 a.m.

When they arrived to the store, they arrested Aurelio Medina.

Medina was charged with indecent exposure through the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, police said.