Woman hit while walking on 610 West Loop

BELLAIRE, Texas — A woman was struck by a driver while she was walking on the West Loop Saturday night.

The Bellaire Police Department responded to a call of a woman walking through traffic on the southbound lanes in the 6800 block of the West Loop freeway around 11 p.m.

A driver did not see her, but stayed with the victim after striking her with her car. That driver called in the accident to the police.

Amazingly, the victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The driver will not be facing any charges.