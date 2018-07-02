× 12-year-old shot during drive-by in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 12-year-old injured Sunday.

Police responded to 11400 block of Pine Knoll at Leawood around 11:45 p.m.

According to police, the 12-year-old victim was walking down the street and talking on his cell phone when a vehicle pulled alongside him. The victim told police that someone in the vehicle stuck a gun out of the window and fired one time, shooting him in the chest.

The victim was taken to Memorial Children’s Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The shooting may be gang-related, investigators said.