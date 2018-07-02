AAA expects record travel in Texas over wet 4th of July holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Plan to celebrate America’s birthday here in town? Well, if Mother Nature stays on track, you’re gonna get wet!

If you’re planning on packing up and heading out of town, you’re not alone. AAA says a record-setting 3.4 million Texans will set a new Independence Day holiday travel record!

If you’re one of the 2.9 million taking the family car over 50 miles or more— there’s some things you need to check on before you venture out.

“When a family brings their vehicle in to us, we do put every vehicle through a multipoint inspection, looking over your brakes, tires, all the fluids, make sure you’re topped off and making sure you’re ready to go,” General Manager Billy Frank at Clear Lake Infinity said.

But the most important of these, is your tires, especially in wet weather.

“Tires are very costly yes, but they are the one thing that can make sure you have a good stopping distance, and a quality ride," Frank said.

Making sure that rubber sticks to the road is key, cause you’re going to have a long way to go if you want to stay dry on Wednesday.

AAA says Texas is averaging $2.64 a gallon, so if you figure the average vehicle gets 23 miles per gallon, you’ll have to spend anywhere from $30 to $165 to drive far enough away — and back — to enjoy any kind of outside activity.