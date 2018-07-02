× HPD announces death of K-9 officer, releases heartwarming photos to social media

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department announced the death of a K-9 officer Sunday night.

According to a tweet that was posted to the Houston Police Twitter account, the K-9 officer died of natural causes.

“We are sad to report that one of our K9s, Jake, died last night of natural causes. Jake would have been 11 years old in August and served the residents of Houston for 7 years with his handler Senior Police Officer Brian Schmidt. Jake’s service to the community will be missed.”