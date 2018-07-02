Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - "Aw, Mexico, come on! We got this!" Mexico soccer fan Samara Perez cheered.

But Mexico's magical run in the World Cup came crashing to an end on Monday after Brazil booted Mexico from the tournament with their 2 - 0 victory.

Loyal Mexico fans gathered for a big watch party at Pitch 25 Beer Park to take in the nail-biting match!

The looks of concern by Mexico fans throughout the shut-out match said it all.

"The first 15 minutes was kind of tough, but we have a good goalie," Mexico soccer fan Jamie Vasquez suggested. "We just need 'Tecatito' to score one goal. Viva Mexico!"

But in the end, there wasn't a lot to cheer for in this one.

Instead, it was Brazil's fans cheering.

Despite the heart-breaking loss, there's no denying Mexico had a great World Cup run.

And these die-hard fans know...Team Mexico will rise again!