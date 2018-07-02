Man walking hundreds of miles to help woman he’s never met

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD, Conn. -- A New Jersey man is walking hundreds of miles to raise money for a woman he’s never even met who suffers from multiple sclerosis.

Brian Sebok made a stop in Milford, Connecticut on Friday as he attempts to make the life of a disabled single mother a little easier. Last year, Sebok spent months walking thousands of miles across the United States to accomplish his childhood dream for fun.

This year, he is walking 300 miles across five states from the steps of his home in Netcong, New Jersey to Boston. This time, it’s for a much more noble cause.

“Just to do a nice thing for a nice person,” Sebok told WTIC. “Just to show that there is good in this world.”

Sebok is raising $5,000 to help Nichole Snyder maker her home in Palmerton, Pennsylvania handicap accessible as she battles MS. Sebok said he got the idea two weeks ago after watching a Facebook video of Snyder - his Facebook friend - emotionally talk about her struggles with her illness.

“We needed help,” Snyder said in the video with her son. “Sometimes people need help. Is mommy sick? Does mommy lay in bed all day? Yes. So now he’s upset.”

Making her home handicap accessible would allow the wheelchair-bound 29-year-old, single mother to live at home with her 7-year-old son instead of living in a nursing home.

“That’s why I want to raise up this money so like whatever time that she has on this earth, that she can spend it with her son,” Sebok said.

Snyder was initially in shock after hearing Sebok's plan to raise the money.

“I thought he was fake at first,” Snyder said. “And I mean he is the real deal. And this is going to change my life”

Speaking to FOX61 News over the phone, Snyder said Sebok is like a miracle for her

“It’s one of those things where I feel like God just sent him to me you know,” Snyder said.

Sebok said all the money he raises is going to Snyder' s GoFundMe page. He explains that he sleeps under bridges, on the side of the road and with strangers just so that he can save every penny for Snyder on his journey.

“Honestly if I walk 300 and the funds aren’t there I'm willing to walk another 200 miles to make sure she gets those funds,” he said.

Sebok has already raised more than half of the $5,000 GoFundMe goal. He’s been walking for a week and has only 170 miles to go.