× Mexico Falls Again in World Cup Round of 16 With 2-0 Loss to Brazil

In a World Cup which has had little respect for pedigree, Brazil made sure it did not become the latest heavyweight to fall with a 2-0 win over Mexico to reach the quarterfinals in Russia.

After being contained in the first half, a goal from Neymar Jr. after the break — the 57th for his country — and a late tap-in from substitute Roberto Firmino ended Mexico’s participation in a tournament to which it has contributed much.

The result, Mexico’s fifth defeat to Brazil at a World Cup, means that for the seventh successive tournament El Tri has been knocked out in the last 16.

Meanwhile Brazil, the favorites to win the competition, extended their unbeaten run to 15 games and will now prepare to face Belgium or Japan in the last eight.

READ: Russia stuns Spain with penalty shootout win

Check back for updates on this developing story.