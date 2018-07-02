Mexico’s new president wins landslide victory, says Trump called him and spoke with him for half an hour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEXICO CITY - It appears our neighbors South of the Border have taken a left turn.

Well, that's because Mexico has elected-- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a political Leftist-- as its next president.

Obrador-- also known as 'AMLO'-- won the Mexican election in a landslide, garnering over 53 percent of the vote and crushing his opponents, with his closest competitor only getting 22 percent of the vote.

So, what's the down-low on AMLO?

"It's a Left politician, but he respects, you know, the market," University of Houston Assistant Professor Francisco Cantu suggested.

"With the government of the United States, we shall try to find a relationship of friendship and cooperation for development," President-Elect Obrador announced during his victory speech on Sunday night. "Always rooted in mutual respect and in defense of our migrant countrymen who work and live honestly in that country."

President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations to Mexico's new leader, saying, "I look very much forward to working with him. There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico!"

Although AMLO is an outspoken critic of Trump, Obrador tweeted, "I received a call from Donald Trump, and we talked for half an hour. I proposed to explore a comprehensive agreement; of development projects that generate jobs in Mexico, and with that, reduce migration and improve security."

"He (Obrador) has announced some kind of protectionist policies, so I don't know how much it's going to affect NAFTA, or perhaps they're gonna leave it as it is," Cantu said.

Before the election, Obrador also took to Twitter with a message to his supporters saying, "I will not fail you."

And after such a landslide victory, Mexico's new leader delivered a major message to America: 'Remember the AMLO!'