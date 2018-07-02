Monday forecast: Heat, humidity continues; rain expected to move in within next couple of days

HOUSTON -- There are some big changes coming our way in the form of a low pressure system which is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, and over the next 48 hours, some showers and storms will begin moving into the Houston area. Before it reaches here, though, the temperatures will remain hot and humid. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon tells us more of what we can expect.
