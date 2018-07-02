No LeBron liftoff with Rockets as James picks Lakers for 4 years, $154 million deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - LeBron James is taking his talents to the West Coast and will join the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year, $154 million deal.

James is 33 years old and is a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player. He's won three titles and has gone to the NBA Finals nine times.

Nancy Almodovar, the CEO of Nan & Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate, had a billboard up in Houston's Galleria area encouraging "King James" to play in Houston.

"We're very happy we did the billboard even if it didn't work out," Almodovar said. "We showed our pride for our city, and it was very exciting and fun. We're not mad at LeBron. The reason he said he went to the Lakers was for family and to build a team. I can definitely relate to him. Family is everything to me, and we're all about our team here at Nan & Company."

James has two homes in the Los Angeles area. The Lakers will try to end a five-year playoff drought this coming season.