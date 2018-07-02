Police: Masked, armed suspects caught on video robbing corner store in north Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police have released surveillance footage of an armed robbery committed at a convenience store in the Northline area.

In the video, two masked men wearing hooded jackets walk into the Handy Food Mart at 540 Yorkshire about 2 p.m. on Jan. 26. One of the men was armed with a handgun and pointed the weapon at the clerk and demanded money from the cash registers.

The second man stood at the front door as a lookout. The armed man then jumped over the counter and began removing the money from the cash registers and cigarettes. Once he had the money, the suspect acting as lookout placed the cigarettes into a red The North Face backpack.

Investigators said the men left the area in a white car.

Police believe the armed suspect is in his late 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a medium build. The second suspect is possibly in his early 20s and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.