Reefer Remedies: Professionals talk big moves in marijuana medicine

HOUSTON — There’s a lot on the horizon with reefer remedies.

On the national level, the FDA approved a CBD drug, Epidiolex,' in June for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Not only does this set new precedent, it also opens the doors for the Drug Enforcement Agency to change marijuana's Schedule 1 status, which essentially bans any form of marijuana by federal law.

The ripple effects could lead to everything from insurance companies covering more CBD medicines, or even allowing CBD to be prescribed to patients suffering other ailments.

“The biggest use I think for something like CBD oil, would be for conditions like multiple sclerosis. There’s been a fair amount of literature that patients of multiple sclerosis, particularly those with pain and discomfort, which represents as many as 50 percent, can respond to CBD oil or a related compound," Dr. Michael Newmark with Kelsey Seybold said.

Oh, and if it comes off the Schedule 1 status, banks and the IRS might even relax their restrictions on operations like compassionate cultivation.

“Hopefully, it opens it up, hopefully, it’ll allow Tier One universities that were unable to participate, were unable fund, were unable to lead true R&D programs, they can now hop in without fear of losing federal dollars,” CEO of Compassionate Cultivation Morris Denton said.

And the Texas GOP convention in June saw Republicans support expanding the Texas Compassionate Use Act, but also decriminalizing marijuana, easing hemp restrictions, and calling on Congress to remove cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug.

The Texas legislature doesn't get back in session until 2019, so depending on what happens in the meantime, who knows what legislation we'll see hit the floor next year.