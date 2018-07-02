Suspected DWI driver caught sleeping on freeway in north Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON — A local driver is behind bars after he was caught sleeping behind the wheel on a north Houston freeway, the Harris County Constable’s Office confirmed.

Anthony Contreras, 30, is charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

The suspect was spotted Sunday in the 1800 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway.

Investigators said Contreras was asleep as his vehicle sat in a moving lane of traffic. Once the driver was awakened, he began to drive away without regard to deputies’ verbal commands to stop. After a brief pursuit, constable deputies managed to stop the vehicle and detain the driver.

Officers later discovered Contreras had been drinking.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $4,500.