CLEAR LAKE, Texas — Texas Eqqusearch announced Monday the car of a missing woman was found over the weekend in an area along the Sam Houston Tollway.

Brittany Burfield, 37, went missing Jun. 25 in the 8700 block of Ilona.

Burfield is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Burfield, please call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.