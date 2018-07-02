WATCH LIVE: $260,000 in emergency equipment donated to HFD in preparation for hurricane season

HOUSTON — The Fire Fighters Foundation of Houston is announcing the significant donation of emergency equipment to Houston Fire Department. The firefighters and department leaders are joined by Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The donation, which is reportedly valued at $260,000, couldn’t come at a better time! Following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, several companies including AT&T, H-E-B, MetroNational, Civic Entertainment and KBR, stepped up and supported fundraising efforts.

The Fire Fighters Foundation was formed in 2006 to raise funds needed to purchase much-needed, life-saving equipment for HFD to use during rescues, evacuations and other emergencies.

HFD has purchased more than $1 million in equipment over the years, officials said.

Other speakers include Councilwoman Brenda Stardig, Fire Chief Sam Pena, Fire Fighters Foundation of Houston Chairman Lee Vela, MetroNational President Jason Johnson, AT&T Vice President of Public Affairs Tracy King and H-E-B Executive Vice President Armando Perez.