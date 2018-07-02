HPD: Out-of-state fugitives identified after throwing drugs, fake money from car during high-speed chase across Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police have identified the Oklahoma couple accused of leading police on a high-speed chase across multiple freeways Sunday night while throwing drugs and counterfeit bills out the car window.

Christina Holsey was signaled to pull over about 10 p.m. after committing several traffic violations, the Houston Police Department said.

"[Police] observed a vehicle that had run a couple stop signs and a red light," HPD Larry Crowson said. "When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to yield."

Holsey allegedly sped away along the South Loop before switching onto the Gulf Freeway and then leading officers onto I-10 East. The suspects eventually gave up after driving over spikes laid by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Anahuac, Texas.

Investigators learned the suspects were on the run from Oklahoma and identified the car passenger as Leslie Hellard.

Investigators learned the suspects were on the run from Oklahoma and identified the car passenger as Leslie Hellard.

The spikes slowed the woman down, but she continued driving on the tire rims while her male accomplice tossed drugs and counterfeit money out of the car window, police said.

The woman finally brought the car to a stop in Anahuac, Texas where it was revealed that she was wanted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the car was stolen from.

The man and woman were arrested and face multiple charges.

Some of the drugs and money that was thrown out were recovered and will be used as evidence, police said.

