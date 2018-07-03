$30,000 bond for local man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl he met on Facebook, deputies say

HOUSTON — A local man is behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who he met online through Facebook, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Simm Sorn, 24, is charged with sexual assault of a child.

Investigators said Sorn started having sex with teen after forming an online relationship. Officers confiscated the suspect’s phone and found they had been communicating at length.

The assault was reported following an incident at the suspect’s home in the 10800 block O’Mally Drive in north Houston.

Sorn was arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail. His bond is set at $30,000.