Suspected serial flasher arrested after 16-year-old girl, several other women report sexual harassment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A local man is behind bars after being accused of exposing himself and sexually harassing several women — including a 16-year-old girl — in the Copperfield area for the last few months, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Jeremy Devon Hollins, 23, faces a third degree felony charge of indecency with a child. Additional charges are expected as investigators continue to present their findings in other related cases to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said the victim was walking her dog along a path near Horsepen Creek on Jan. 20 when the suspect grabbed her and slapped her on the buttocks twice. He then proceeded to expose himself before she was able to break free and runaway, deputies said.

No more than three days later, Hollins was accused of sexually assaulting a female employee at a business in the 7700 block of Cherry Park Drive. Investigators said the suspect groped the woman several times behind a business counter.

At the time, the suspect claimed his name was Devon.

Hollins was finally identified as a suspect after deputies responded to a suspicious persons call at the same business on June 13. He was accused of harassing female employees, again. The suspect was issued a warning for criminal trespassing.

Meanwhile, Harris County investigators were using a photo lineup, during which the teen victim identified Hollins as a serial flasher.

Hollins was later arrested at his residence in the 8500 block of Lake Crystal drive.