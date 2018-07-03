× Celebs pay tribute as Joe Jackson is laid to rest

HOUSTON— The Jackson family said their final farewells at a funeral ceremony for patriarch Joe Jackson.

Jackson was laid to rest Monday at Forest Lawn Cemetary in Glendale, Calif., during a private service, according to TMZ.

Photos of the Jackson siblings Janet, La Toya, Jermain, Tito and Marlon along with a few of the grandchildren surfaced on news outlets and social media. A public service has not been announced but sources say it a date will be released within the coming days.

New pic @JanetJackson with her baby boy Eissa yesterday for #JoeJackson’s private service., pic.twitter.com/SRWr2CXBxa — Jackson Dynasty (@JacksonDynasty_) July 3, 2018

Legendary singer, songwriter and producer Stevie Wonder were among the few celebrity friends who attended, but that did not stop others from sharing their condolences.

You did the unthinkable. Some people will never understand the commitment & love it takes to do what you did. And as your grandson I am forever grateful for the strength I have from you. I’ll always remember what I’ve learned from you. I’ll always cherish you.❤️💪🏽 #ripgrandpa pic.twitter.com/DY2jc6qByR — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) June 27, 2018

Precious moments I will always cherish! I love you! #RIP

Joe Jackson pic.twitter.com/3kUWg1ffrX — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) June 27, 2018

#JoeJackson passed at 89 as the patriarch of a family that has mainstreamed our culture. He was never given the credit he deserved. He influenced the world of music with the Jackson 5, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and others. May history correct his legacy.

📷: @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/NAlceUJaqv — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 27, 2018

Joe Jackson, brother beloved, patriarch & creator of one of the most talented American musical dynasties. We will remember him as long as his family’s music plays. Offering prayers and condolences to the Jackson family. #RIP #NeverCanSayGoodbye #JoeJackson pic.twitter.com/ws7vFmeRxi — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) June 27, 2018

THE MAN…THE FAMILY …THE LEGEND! RIP JOE JACKSON and thank you for giving us the many gifts of talent from your family, not just to our community on a whole…but to the ENTIRE WORLD!!! #RIP pic.twitter.com/uOfKXQV4mP — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) June 27, 2018

I am deeply sorry to hear of the passing of Joe Jackson. My heartfelt sympathy is with all the Jackson family. I wish them love, comfort and peace through their loss.

With My Sincerest Condolences,

Paula — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) June 27, 2018