Celebs pay tribute as Joe Jackson is laid to rest
HOUSTON— The Jackson family said their final farewells at a funeral ceremony for patriarch Joe Jackson.
Jackson was laid to rest Monday at Forest Lawn Cemetary in Glendale, Calif., during a private service, according to TMZ.
Photos of the Jackson siblings Janet, La Toya, Jermain, Tito and Marlon along with a few of the grandchildren surfaced on news outlets and social media. A public service has not been announced but sources say it a date will be released within the coming days.
Legendary singer, songwriter and producer Stevie Wonder were among the few celebrity friends who attended, but that did not stop others from sharing their condolences.