Chicago now requires all hotel housekeepers to be supplied with panic button

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago is pressing a few buttons for thousands of hotel workers in the Windy City.

Now Chicago hotels have to supply all housekeepers with a panic button while they perform their regular duties so they can help get a handle on sexual harassment and assault on the job.

So, if a worker gets into a jam, they just need to press a button.

"We have very similar experiences," hotel employee Latonia Marshall shared. "Some of my co-workers have been cornered in rooms, couldn't actually get out. Had to jump over a bed to leave the room."

A Chicago union commissioned a survey of 500 hotel workers to find out how to improve working conditions.

"Fifty-eight percent of the hotel workers we surveyed said they'd experienced sexual harassment by a guest," Karen Kent of Unite Here Local 1 reported. "Forty-nine percent of all the housekeepers that we surveyed told us they'd seen a guest naked, had a guest expose themselves or had a guest flash them."

Those kinds of numbers prompted the city council to come up with the new panic button law as a solution following other big cities like New York, Washington and Seattle.

"We see you, we hear you, we believe you and we value you," Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia said.

When you consider Chicago has over 44,000 hotel rooms, workers really should be prepared for anything.

That's good advice for everyone, and definitely not pushing the wrong button!