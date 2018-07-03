Cute Video: HPD officer dancing with adorable little girl in wheelchair at quinceañera

HOUSTON — To serve, protect — and twirl!
Houston police shared an adorable video Tuesday morning showing a uniformed officer smoothly hitting the cha-cha while twirling a little girl in a wheelchair during a local quinceañera over the weekend. The less than 15 second Twitter clip reached over 3,000 views within minutes and captivated the hearts of numerous people.
“A sweet moment was captured by
@djmanchas of Officer Fernández dancing with a little girl at a quinceañera this past weekend. This is what #RelationalPolicing is about,” the caption read.
Relational policing — or relationship-based policing — refers to the bond between law enforcement agencies and the residents of the communities in which they serve.
Great work, officer Fernández! And smooth moves!