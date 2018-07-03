Cute Video: HPD officer dancing with adorable little girl in wheelchair at quinceañera

HOUSTON — To serve, protect — and twirl!

Houston police shared an adorable video Tuesday morning showing a uniformed officer smoothly hitting the cha-cha while twirling a little girl in a wheelchair during a local quinceañera over the weekend. The less than 15 second Twitter clip reached over 3,000 views within minutes and captivated the hearts of numerous people.

A sweet moment was captured by @djmanchas of Officer Fernández dancing with a little girl at a quinceañera this past weekend. This is what #RelationalPolicing is about! pic.twitter.com/Kbq88sKqIf — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 3, 2018

Relational policing — or relationship-based policing — refers to the bond between law enforcement agencies and the residents of the communities in which they serve.

Great work, officer Fernández! And smooth moves!