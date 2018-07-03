Family hopeful missing Sugar Land woman is still alive after nine days of searching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Brittany Leigh Burfield's family is not giving up hope or prayers she'll be found alive. Texas EquuSearch is on the case. The search and rescue organization is trying to find the 37-year-old woman who's been missing for nine days.

"I immediately thought something bad must have happened," says her sister Brandy Burfield.

EquuSearch set up a command center in west Houston, concentrating efforts in that area Tuesday. Brittany Burfield has been missing since June 25. She could be just about anywhere. That's why her family and law enforcement would like our help.

Brittany Burfield left her mom's house in Sugar Land at 2 p.m. Monday a week ago. Her abandoned car was found five days later. According to her older sister, disappearing is unlike Brittany. This is not a vanishing act.

Her one rather unique characteristic is a 2 inch tattoo of a female Egyptian eye on the back of her neck. Other helpful details: She's 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair.

"My mom called me really worried because she had received some strange texts and it was like, we were immediately worried," sister Brandy Burfield said.

"For maybe her entire life she's talked to my mom like every day and she's never gone missing. That's totally unlike her to not be in contact," Brandy Burfield said.

If you know anything that can help, pick up the phone and call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1818 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

No amount of info is too small when someone's life may depend on it.

