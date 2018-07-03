Fireworks safety for 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Ready to light up the sky with fireworks on the Fourth? A few Black Cats, sparklers and Thunder Bombs guarantee a fireworks fiesta!

But before you spark that stem, there are a few things you should consider to ensure your Independence Day is free from a trip to the ER.

Sue Davis of Top Dog Fireworks says when it comes to firework rules, everything is basic common sense!

"Always supervise children. Don't aim anything at a house or vegetation. You always want to have a water source in case there is any problem. And when it comes to sparklers, everybody thinks sparklers are a toy. Sparklers can get hundreds and thousands of degrees hot. They are not a toy and can be dangerous. Fireworks are safe as long as you follow the rules," Davis said.

And speaking of rules, where to pop and where not is the burning question this holiday!

In Houston, it's illegal to use fireworks within city limits. If you're caught, a violation can burn a hole in your wallet with fines of up to $2,000.