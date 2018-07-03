Freedom Over Texas on the 4th— rain or shine!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Forget the fact we may get some rain on the Fourth. The Freedom Over Texas festival is still gonna fly, and so will the fireworks!

Doug Aller from Pyrotecnio says, "A lot of the fireworks we use are waterproof, now. The stuff that isn`t we cover with plastic, and we can shoot in the rain, pretty much shoot in any conditions."

"I have no doubt in my mind that people are not going to let a little rain keep them away!" Producer Susan Christian from the mayor's office said.

Aller adds, "The safety element generally for the public is just respect the barricades and stay behind the safety lines."

Final preps were underway Tuesday at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks for the mayor's annual Independence Day spectacular featuring food, fun, fireworks, four music stages— and bag checks.

"Don't bring anything unless you need to bring something in," Christian said. "We will have plenty of security on site, as we do all the time. Those that you see and those that you don't see and lots of cameras around."

The Houston Police Department issued a statement: "Remember to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings and if you see something suspicious, report it to police immediately. Remember, if you see something, say something."

Christian adds, "Drones are not allowed on this site. We will take them up and if they come in, we will confiscate them. That's for our patrons' safety."

Tickets are $8 online until midnight, $10 tomorrow. If someone tries to charge you more, you're getting ripped off. Kids under five get in free.

The gates open at 4 p.m. For many, it's all about the sparklers that light up the sky. The 17.5 minute show set to music starts at 9:35 p.m.

"The best view of the fireworks is not close," Aller said. "It's actually farther back."

Pretty good tip from the pyrotech-spert!

