Have a blast with these last minute 4th of July party essentials

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio - $12.00, Available Nationwide

Hand harvested grapes from select vineyards yield a crisp wine with a fresh fruit bouquet and bright acidity.

Showcases aromas of floral and lemon mist with ripe juicy flavors of honeydew and apple filling the mouth. Bright acidity balanced with warm minerality create a lingering crisp finish

Food Pairings: Perfect for sipping on its own or with cheese and crackers. Pairs great with seafood, chicken, white-sauce pasta dishes, and salad.