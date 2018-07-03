Have a blast with these last minute 4th of July party essentials

HOUSTON -- Looking to still have a "blast" this 4th of July? Lifestyle expert, Pamela Del Angel joins morning dose.'s Maggie Flecknoe to share some last minute party essential ideas!

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio - $12.00, Available Nationwide

Hand harvested grapes from select vineyards yield a crisp wine with a fresh fruit bouquet and bright acidity.

Showcases aromas of floral and lemon mist with ripe juicy flavors of honeydew and apple filling the mouth. Bright acidity balanced with warm minerality create a lingering crisp finish

Food Pairings: Perfect for sipping on its own or with cheese and crackers. Pairs great with seafood, chicken, white-sauce pasta dishes, and salad.
Chef’n Cobstopper Corn Holders - $9.99

Chefn.com

  • Holds and rotates corn cobs for easy eating
  • Comes in a set of 4 holders
Chef’n SweetSpot Ice Cream Sandwich Maker - $19.99,

Chefn.com

  • Make 4 classic ice cream sandwiches.
  • Includes a silicone mold to bake cookies and a plastic case to freeze final product.
  • Recipes included
George Foreman Rapid Grill Series 6 Serving Removable Plate Grill

QVC, $119.99

  • NEW Faster  preheat time
  • Digital timer and temperature display
  • Adjustable hinge and tilt flap
  • Dishwasher safe nested drip tray prevents spills and allows for easy clean up
  • Cord Wrap and vertical storage allows for less counter top clutter
  • Advanced George Tough Coating
  • Exclusive fat draining design
  • Removable, dishwasher-safe plates
BLACK+DECKER Infuser 3-In-1 Digital PowerCrush Blending System - $49.99 – Target.com

  • Blender uses 900W of power to pulverize ice and other tough ingredients.
  • Includes 6-cup and 18 oz. BPA-free Tritan® blending jars.
  • Infusion filter attaches to the inside of the 6-cup blending jar, making it easy to add a healthy and nutrient-rich flavor boost to your water.
  • Easy cleanup with dishwasher safe parts.

 