Have a blast with these last minute 4th of July party essentials

HOUSTON -- Looking to still have a "blast" this 4th of July? Lifestyle expert, Pamela Del Angel joins morning dose.'s Maggie Flecknoe to share some last minute party essential ideas!
|Barone Fini Pinot Grigio - $12.00, Available Nationwide
Hand harvested grapes from select vineyards yield a crisp wine with a fresh fruit bouquet and bright acidity.
Showcases aromas of floral and lemon mist with ripe juicy flavors of honeydew and apple filling the mouth. Bright acidity balanced with warm minerality create a lingering crisp finish
Food Pairings: Perfect for sipping on its own or with cheese and crackers. Pairs great with seafood, chicken, white-sauce pasta dishes, and salad.
|Chef’n Cobstopper Corn Holders - $9.99
Chefn.com
|Chef’n SweetSpot Ice Cream Sandwich Maker - $19.99,
Chefn.com
|George Foreman Rapid Grill Series 6 Serving Removable Plate Grill
QVC, $119.99
|BLACK+DECKER Infuser 3-In-1 Digital PowerCrush Blending System - $49.99 – Target.com