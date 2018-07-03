× HCSO: Teens try to escape deputies by calling Uber after crashing getaway car during high-speed chase

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Harris County Sherriff’s Office have arrested two teens and are searching for two others accused of breaking into a car and leading police on a short chase in the Spring area Tuesday.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a suspicious person call in the 21000 block of Foxwalk Trail.

According to deputies, a vehicle was broken into and a firearm was stolen from inside of it. During the investigation deputies noticed a suspicious vehicle driving through the neighborhood with their headlights turned off and attempted a routine traffic stop.

When deputies tried to pull the vehicle over the driver sped away leading deputies on a short chase through the neighborhood. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked car before exiting the vehicle and escaping on foot.

Deputies continued to search the area and were in the process of setting up a perimeter when an Uber driver stopped them and asked to enter the closed-off street. One of the deputies recognized the address and followed the Uber driver to an abandoned house where the two teens hiding, deputies said.

Tehcyri Tate, 17 and Javon Martin, 16 were apprehended while trying to run towards the Uber vehicle. Martin is charged with unothorized use of a motor vehicle and Tate is charged with theft of a firearm.

Precinct 4 deputies have leads on the identities of the two outstanding suspects and additional criminal charges are pending, deputies said.