× Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo embroiled in legal fight with woman allegedly raped during trail ride

HOUSTON – “The Houston Rodeo wants to drag a rape victim into court because they want to hide their charity records,” former investigative reporter and current president of Dolcefino Consulting Wayne Dolcefino announced Friday.

That’s the explosive allegation made by Dolcefino, who says his consulting firm was hired by a law firm representing a trail ride rape victim to assist in an ongoing lawsuit against the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Dolcefino says his firm filed numerous requests to view the rodeo’s financial records, but the organization refused— and then filed a motion of its own to keep its charity records confidential.

“Look, I don’t know what they’re hiding, but in my biz when you fight this hard, it must be something pretty good,” Dolcefino said.

NewsFix reached out to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for their side of the story, but their response is “We are unable to comment due to pending litigation.”

That litigation stems from an incident with a rodeo warm-up event involving the Los Vaqueros Trail Ride back in 2012.

So since the rodeo can’t respond, it’s hard to say what the exact facts are in this case.

Still, Dolcefino insists “there are no sacred cows,” and he believes the rodeo has something to hide.