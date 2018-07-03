Inside Story: Mastermind behind Freedom Over Texas fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — There's nothing like a fireworks show in H-Town, especially on the 4th of July.

Oohs and Aahs are pretty much the only thing you hear from the estimated 110,000 onlookers in attendance as the Citgo Freedom Over Texas display lights up the Houston sky year after year.

So, who's the creative brain behind the spectacular show and what goes into the multi-colored display?

Rocco Vitale and his family business, Pyrotecnico, have built fireworks for last 129 years, so he knows a little something about making things blow up.

But don't get us wrong, Freedom Over Texas isn’t your great grandpa's fireworks show. Things have definitely changed over the years. And after months of planning, it takes about three days to get everything ready for the show, which culminates in an amazing 17-minute display that will take your breath away.

It's truly an unforgettable sight!

