× Kingwood High School student earns prestigious Girl Scout award for her work after Hurricane Harvey

KINGWOOD, Texas — Caitlin Ometzberger, an incoming junior at Kingwood High School, has become a Gold Award Girl Scout. The honor recognizes girls in high school who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable community service projects that require a minimum of 80 hours to complete.

Less than five percent of Girl Scouts earn the award!

The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council said Ometzberger helped restore a sense of normalcy to the Kingwood Mighty Mustang Military Marching Band after Hurricane Harvey. With the help of more than 35 community volunteers, Ometzberger replaced the majority of sheet music lost during Harvey and recreated the band program’s solo and ensemble procedure manual. The teen said her love for the band program drove her to focus her efforts to make sure the band could return home after Harvey.

“My high school band family experienced a natural disaster, and I knew I wanted to help in whatever way I could,” she said. “The band program has been my most enjoyable experience of high school so far and I knew that I wanted to help do whatever I could to get the band back home to Kingwood High School.”

Ometzberger created the volunteer schedule used to move the band back into the band hall from the temporary location at Summer Creek High School. She also helped develop the new numbering system used on the instrument storage lockers and assigned the students their lockers. Ometzberger complete the project during spring break and more than 220 students were impacted by her project.

“I am a proud member of the Kingwood Mighty Mustang Military Marching Band at Kingwood High School,” Ometzberger said. “The band is my second family, and I am so happy and proud that I was able to help the band in their time of need after a natural disaster.”

Ometzberger hopes to attend Texas Tech University and study ranch management.