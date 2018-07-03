Police release video of man seen on Snapchat firing weapon from moving car in Galena Park
HOUSTON— The Galena Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that was captured on the popular social website Snapchat.
The video was released Tuesday by the police department in hopes of someone recognizing the suspects.
[WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE AND DISTURBING IMAGES]
“We are asking the public in helping to identify all occupants in this video,” the Galena Park Police said with a caption on their video post. “If you know who they are please contact us at 713-675-3471.”