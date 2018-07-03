Trump sends angry letters to NATO leaders while also searching for his next High Court pick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — President Trump is preparing for the upcoming NATO Summit by calling out some of its members.

The president is sending some harsh letters to various member countries demanding they increase spending on defense— or else!

Or else the U.S. may withdraw troops from Europe, according to the New York Times.

The newspaper also reports Trump's letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel was especially critical.

The White House claims the president is highly frustrated over NATO countries not spending the 2% of GDP on defense they pledged to do.

"The United States has more than surpassed that and is carrying a lot of that burden," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Tuesday. "He wants to see other countries that have the capability to do that step up and do the parts that they committed to do."

Meanwhile, the president continues his star search for the next supreme.

Always the showman, the president has scheduled another blockbuster press conference for Monday night to reveal who will be his pick for the next Supreme Court justice.

White House aides say President Trump has already interviewed four prospective High Court justices this week, spending about 45 minutes with each candidate.

"They are outstanding people," the president said. "They are really incredible people."

So far, insiders think a favorite candidate could be female judge, Amy Coney Barrett.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed that idea, saying "Judge Barrett has given every indication that she will be an activist judge. If chosen, she will be the deciding vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and to strike down pre-existing conditions protections."

Guess we'll have to wait till Monday night to see what the ultimate judge decides.