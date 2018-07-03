Sheriff Ed Gonzalez seeking new leads in 2015 home invasion murder of Jonathan Minder

HOUSTON— Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit held a press conference to ask the public for its help in finding information related to the 2015 murder of 18-year old Jonathan Minder.

On Monday, June 8, 2015, around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to an in progress call at a residence in the 7500 block of Hollow Cove in far west Harris County.

Upon investigation, it was determined that Minder appeared to have been beaten inside the residence.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.