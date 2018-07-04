× Flash Flood Warning issued for southeast Harris County throughout Thursday

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of southeast Harris County until 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

The warning comes as showers and storms associated with an upper disturbance that’s continuing to move from east to west towards southeast Texas.

Rain and storms will increase through the morning and into the afternoon hours, before winding down and ending by evening. The potential for locally heavy rainfall and isolated minor flooding issues is expected. Drivers who encounter high water on roads should not attempt to pass through it, officials said.

LATEST WEATHER: Click here for CW39 interactive radar and forecast

Houston residents are reminded to:

Turn Around, Don’t Drown.® – Do not drive through flooded areas. If you come upon a flooded roadway, do not enter it. turn around. If you find yourself in a dangerous situation where your vehicle is taking on water, get out, get to a higher place and call 911.

– Do not drive through flooded areas. If you come upon a flooded roadway, do not enter it. turn around. If you find yourself in a dangerous situation where your vehicle is taking on water, get out, get to a higher place and call 911. Monitor official sources for current conditions , such as: Harris County Flood Warning System ( harriscountyfws.org ) Houston Transtar ( houstontranstar.org ) National Weather Service Houston/Galveston Forecast Office ( weather.gov/houston )

, such as: Monitor stream, bayou, and creek conditions – Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing a rise on creeks and bayous. Creeks and bayous may exceed their banks. Stay informed about conditions, and avoid traveling near creeks or bayous.

Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing a rise on creeks and bayous. Creeks and bayous may exceed their banks. Stay informed about conditions, and avoid traveling near creeks or bayous. Avoid traveling during periods of heavy rain. Rain can keep you from seeing the road ahead of you, and can result in dangerous accidents.

Houston residents can report storm impacts to the City by calling 3-1-1 (713.837.0311), online at houston311.org, or through the Houston 311 mobile app for smartphones. If you find yourself trapped in rising water, immediately exit your vehicle and seek higher ground.

For road closures and accident, locations click here.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.