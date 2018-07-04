UPDATE: Freedom over Texas will only do fireworks show after festival cancelled due to weather

High water locations around Houston area

Posted 11:03 AM, July 4, 2018, by , Updated at 11:34AM, July 4, 2018

HOUSTON — Houston drivers are encouraged to use caution while traveling on roads and highways Wednesday as heavy rain hits the local area.

Last updated at 11:34 a.m.

 IH-10 KATY Eastbound At SILBER RD Entrance Ramp Verified at 11:09 AM today
 IH-10 KATY Eastbound At WASHINGTON AVE/WESTCOTT ST Right Lane,2 Center Lanes Verified at 10:17 AM today
 IH-10 KATY Westbound At WASHINGTON AVE/WESTCOTT ST Left Shoulder,Left Lane,Right Lane,3 Center Lanes Verified at 10:18 AM today
 IH-45 NORTH Northbound At N MAIN ST Right Shoulder,Right Lane,Center Lane Verified at 10:50 AM today
 IH-610 SOUTH LOOP Eastbound At SH-288 Exit Ramp Verified at 10:17 AM today
 IH-610 SOUTH LOOP Westbound At FM-521 ALMEDA RD 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 11:13 AM today
 IH-610 WEST LOOP Northbound At WESTPARK DR 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 10:23 AM today
 IH-69 SOUTHWEST Northbound At BUFFALO SPEEDWAY 3 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 11:22 AM today
 SH-288 Northbound At SOUTHMORE BLVD Left Lane,Right Lane,2 Center Lanes Verified at 9:39 AM today
 SH-288 Southbound At HOLLY HALL ST Right Lane,Center Lane Verified at 11:02 AM today
 WESTPARK TOLLWAY Eastbound At POST OAK Exit Ramp Verified at 10:10 AM today
 EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At RED BLUFF RD Exit Ramp Verified at 11:21 AM today
 EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY Exit Ramp Verified at 10:25 AM today