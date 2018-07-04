Houston Happenings: 4th of July Edition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Its the 4th of July! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Citgo Freedom Over Texas

The city’s signature tribute to patriotism -- Citgo Freedom Over Texas -- returns on Wednesday, July 4 at 4 p.m. at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

Families will be able to enjoy great food, fun games, family-fun activities and great music from country singer Chris Young.

Tickets for the event will start at $10.

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.

4th of July Celebration at Bayou Bend

The Museum of Fine Arts is the perfect place to salute American freedom in style.

Celebrate the fourth at Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens to enjoy arts and crafts, entertainment and awesome performers. Before you leave the event, you can sign your signature on a giant copy of the Declaration of Independence.

All the festivities will begin on Wednesday, July 4 at noon.

The event will be free to the public.

For more information, click here.

Galveston Independence Day Celebration

Nothing says, "Summer on Galveston Island" better than the 4th of July!

Galveston Island will celebrate its annual Independence Day celebration with a parade and special fireworks presentation on Wednesday, July 4.

The parade will kick off at 7 p.m. starting at 59th street and ending at 25th street.

After the parade, the island will host a fireworks show over the Gulf of Mexico.

For more information, click here.