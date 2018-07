Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It's raining, it's pouring— but the old man is not snoring! Kingwood residents celebrated July 4th with a rainy parade and people loved it.

The weather also served as a reminder to Kingwood residents, who were among those most devastated by Hurricane Harvey late last summer. In fact, many felt the need to attend the parade as tribute to the community.

Participants hit the streets at 10 a.m. It was one of the few parades scheduled for Wednesday that actually happened!