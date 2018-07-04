Mom, teen tread water for nearly 7 hours after boat capsizes on Lake Livingston 

LIVINGSTON, Texas — A local woman and her teenage were rescued early Wednesday after treading water in Lake Livingston for about seven hours, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said.

Patricia Floriana, 34, her 14-year-old son and her boyfriend Richardo Lopez, 37, hit the water for a fishing trip around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said after being on the water for a several hours, Lopez noticed the weather turning unfavorable around 6 p.m. He tried to steer the boat back to shore, but as the waves grew higher and stronger, the boat became filled with water and capsized.

Fortunately, the couple and teen were suited with life vests and were able to jump out of the boat safely. After about 30 minutes, deputies said the boyfriend decided to swim to shore for help.

Lopez finally reached a dock where a group of people were partying at about 9 p.m. The good Samaritans could hear the man screaming for help and rescued him. The sheriff’s office responded to the lake and were told Floriana and her son were still out in the water.

After searching for several hours, a helicopter crew spotted the mother and son several miles from the capsized boat at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers said thanks to the life vest, the teen and his mom were physically OK. They were examined by paramedics and the released.

“Having fun on the lake can be a memorable experience,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “However, make it a pleasant experience by keeping a close watch on weather and always wear your life vest. Life vests can save your life as was so evident in [Tuesday’s] event.”