HOUSTON — Thunderstorms and waterworks lit up the sky around downtown Houston just in time for the Fourth of July! Holiday flooding seems to be the common forecast for Houstonians lately. However, this time the downpour flooded Elenor Tinsley Park where the Annual Freedom over Texas Celebrations was scheduled to take place. The event was inevitably cancelled despite organizers' best efforts.

Check out the video above to see how residents reacted to flooding on the Fourth.