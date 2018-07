× Six people rescued after boating accident in San Jacinto River

HOUSTON— The Houston Fire Department conducted a search and rescue of six people Tuesday night after an accident left them stranded in the San Jacinto River.

Rescue boats were launched from 1298 Moonshine Hill and River Grove Park around 7:22 p.m.

According to HFD, three men and three women were on the boat when it hit a stump and started taking on water. The group managed to swim to a sandbar where they were rescued.