× Store clerk fatally shot during robbery in northwest Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department Homicide Division is investigating the fatal shooting of a store clerk in northwest Houston Tuesday night.

Patrol Officers responded to a hold-up alarm around 10 p.m., in the 7300 block of Park Manor at McHard FM 2234.

According to police, a masked man dressed in all black entered the store and started demanding money from the store clerk, while holding him at gunpoint. Another employee, who was in the back of the store heard the commotion and went to confront the suspect. During the confrontation, the suspect shot the employee once in the chest and fled the scene without any money or merchandise.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the employee dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim was an elderly gentleman, working at the store to make a living.