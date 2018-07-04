× Suspect arrested after surveillance video released of $80,000 fireworks stand theft

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas—The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office arrested 36-year-old Matthew Smith Tuesday in connection with two fireworks stand thefts.

The Fire Marshal’s Office released surveillance video Monday that allegedly showed Smith and his accomplices stealing $80,000 in merchandise and equipment from a fireworks stand on Jun. 28 and 29.

According to constables, Smith was arrested after a short pursuit near the Gulf Freeway at Broadway Street.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Constable Mark Herman and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Working together with our law enforcement partners made this arrest possible and we were able to get another criminal off the streets,” said Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen.

Smith is charged with felony theft, felony evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance. He was also wanted on a felony burglary charge in Fort Bend County.