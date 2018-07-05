Montgomery County West Nile Mosquito Samples Spike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING – On Thursday, the Montgomery County Mosquito Abatement Department confirmed an increase activity in positive West Nile mosquito samples this year than in recent seasons.

Commissioner James Noack with Precinct 3 says, “We are treating the affected areas with a chemical called malathion. We are also spraying all street, county rights of way among other mosquito breeding areas.” Mosquito Abatement Department has indicated that West Nile activity this year is more widespread than in recent seasons. Reports show approximately 25 of 78 of its operational zones have at least one positive mosquito sample. There have been 38 positive samples collected in Montgomery County, of which 28 are in The Woodlands.

While residents are advised to take protective measures they, too can check the treatment activity map at www.precinct3.org/mosquito-abatement/