Help Needed! Elderly Pearland resident and cat still living with no A/C, plumbing nearly a year after Hurricane Harvey 

PEARLAND, Texas — Rosalia Nall has lived in Pearland for more than 50 years, but within a blink of Hurricane Harvey's eye, the home she loved and cherished washed away during the storm.

Nall, 83, and her companion cat, Ms. Lady, have been living in a gutted house without an air conditioner, without working plumbing and hazardous electrical outlets for the past 10 months.

When it comes to a hot meal and a shower, Nall has to travel about 40 minutes to Angleton for temporary relief.

John Rivera was repairing homes in the area when he met Nall.

Rivera later went to the nearest Home Depot, purchased an A/U floor unit and installed it at the home, along with a tarp for Nall's bedroom.

Rivera hopes others will catch wind of Nall's living condition and extend a helping hand for a neighbor in need.

[Video: Good Samaritan who stepped in to help elderly Hurricane Harvey victim talks to NewsFix]