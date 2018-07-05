× Fourth of July floods had some Houstonians shaky after Harvey brought death, devastation to city

Fourth of July flood had some Houstonians shaky, remembering

HOUSTON-- Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, is something we often hear about when talking about military veterans.

However, after Wednesday's flooding, it's clear Houstonians affected by Hurricane Harvey are now experiencing their own version of the disorder.

Floods cause about $6 billion in damage and kill an estimated 140 people every year in the U.S. alone. Many people are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey while we enter another Hurricane Season.

According to Dr. Shane Magee, any traumatic experience people have can lead to PTSD. He also said that after Hurricane Harvey, the number of people affected by PTSD, anxiety and depression increased.

Dr. Magee PTSD sometimes doesn't show up until three to six months after an event, so Wednesday's flood might have been a trigger for most people.

If you are going through something similar, talk to your doctor. With Hurricane Season underway, you can never been too prepared.