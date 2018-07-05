Fourth of July floods shutdown popular Houston dog park— again!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Like a lot of places around the Bayou City, the newly re-opened Johnny Steele Dog Park looks more like a lake after the rainy Independence Day deluge!

"It seems as the water's having a tough time going down," area resident Emmanual Herrera commented.

"Especially because it was beautiful, I mean, it was a nice park for the dogs, and around here we need that," Jessica Salazar also remarked.

"Yesterday, we came down here and saw how it was, and it was really devastating," devout dog walker Heidy Carstens shared.

The popular dog park off Allen Parkway was just making a comeback, and NewsFix was there in June when the park officially re-opened less than a month ago following the crippling floods of Harvey.

"It's such a great park, and it's been a shame that it's been destroyed for so long," a park goer said after the dog park's official reopening.

But guess what, it's doggy Deja Vu all over again!

The Fourth of July floods did a nasty number on the pooch park once again.

Considering this is the third time the park has had to deal with flooding since first opening in 2015, you really have to wonder what it's going to take to keep this puppy pasture high and dry?

"The improvements that were made will allow for kind of easier maintenance and also allow for the park to be not closed as often," Buffalo Bayou Partnership Director of PR & Events Trudi Smith explained.

But after the constant cycle of flooding at the park, it's turning into a summer bummer!

Officials hope to get the park dried out and operating again soon.

"The water receded quickly," Smith insisted. "We are now just removing the sediment on the trails and then also draining the one pond, and cleaning that up and refilling."

At this point, you can bet one thing, a lot of Houston pouty pooches would love to put 'Mother Nature' in the doghouse after this soggy setback!