Grandmother rescued, beloved pet dies in southeast Houston house fire

HOUSTON — An elderly woman was rescued, but her beloved pet died, when a fire broke out at her southeast Houston home early Thursday.

According to a family member, the grandmother was home alone with her dog when the fire began at the house on Corksie at Scott Street around 12:30 a.m.

The grandmother was trapped, but neighbors managed to break a window and pull her to safety. They were not, however, able to save her dog.

The grandmother sustained cuts to her arms when she was pulled through the window. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Family members believe the fire started when an air conditioning unit in the widow somehow caught a short, which sparked the fire. That information has not been confirmed by investigators.

Two adults and two children live in the home, but the grandmother was the only one home when the fire started. The family is now displaced as the home is a total loss.